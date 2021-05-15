WATERFORD — Stonington High's Josh Mooney continued his outstanding season, winning four more events as the Bears downed Waterford, 96-54, in an ECC Division I boys track and field meet Saturday.
Mooney, a sophomore, was first in the 110 hurdles (15.2), the 100 (11.1), 300 hurdles (41.4) and javelin (160-8).
Stonington is 5-0, 4-0 Division I.
Lucian Tedeschi was first in the 200 (23.5) and second in the 100 (11.5).
Ryan Turner finished first in the 400 (55.6) and third in the high jump (5-4). John Cannella was first in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 (4:59.9).
Luke Panciera won the shot put (39-0) and was second in the discus (94-2). Brian Worth was first in the discus (97-7) and third in the shot put (36-2.5).
Other first-place winners were Ryan Gruczka, 1,600 (4:27.7) and Jason Morse, 800 (2:18.7).
Chris Mooney was second in the 110 hurdles (16.8) and the 300 hurdles (time unavailable).
Cameron Rose placed second in the shot put (37-2) and third in the javelin (132-4).
Phoenix Glaza was second in the high jump (5-6) and third in the 110 hurdles (17.9).
Other second-place finishers were Will Sawin, 400 (56.3), Elias Dahl, 3,200 (no time), and David Wing, javelin (141-8).
Steven Wilk finished third in the 300 hurdles (no time) and the triple jump (35-8.75). Roland Van Duine was third in the discus (90-2).
— Keith Kimberlin
