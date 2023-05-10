COLCHESTER, Conn. — Josh Mooney won the long jump and finished second in two field events, but Stonington High lost to Bacon Academy, 106-44, in an ECC boys track and field meet Wednesday.
Mooney posted a 19-9½ in the long jump. He was second in the shot put (40-4½) and discus (136-10)
Anders Dahl won the pole vault (11-6) and wa second in the 400 (53.62) and third in the 200 (24.3).
Dylan Bowes placed first in the triple jump (36-11) and was second in the high jump (5-4) and the 110 hurdles (17.3).
Brady deCastro won the 3,200 (11:33) and was third in the 1,600 (5:17).
Cayden Trementozzi finished second in the 100 (11.9).
Third-place finishers were Jonah Korinek, pole vault (9-6), Landon Pelletier (400, 53.79), Zachary Anderson, shot put (38-7) and Ashton Rose, discus (89-8).
Stonington (4-3) next competes in the Old Saybrook Invitational on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
