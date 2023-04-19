MONTVILLE — Josh Mooney finished first in four events as Stonington High swept an ECC out-of-division boys track and field quad meet on Wednesday.
Mooney won the 100 (10.9), shot put (42-3), discus (139-0) and javelin (163-9).
Stonington (3-1) defeated Montville, 96.5-52.5, Putnam, 137-3 and St. Bernard, 91-58.
Ryan Gruczka won the 800 (2:00) and the 3,200 (10:31.9) and was second in the 400 (52.6). Anders Dahl was first in the 400 (52.4) and pole vault (11-0) and second in the 200 (24.6).
Hagen Drake finished first in the 110 hurdles (17.5) and second in the 300 hurdles (45.7) and the triple jump (35-6). Sergio de Oliveira won the 1,600 (4:53).
Landon Pelletier was second in the 800 (2:03) and the pole vault (9-0).
Quinn Felderman finished third in the 200 (25.1) and the 400 (54.3). Brady deCastro was third in the 1,600 (5:21) and the 3,200 (12:19.5). Dylan Bowes was third in the high jump (5-0) and the triple jump (33-4).
Zach Anderson finished third in the shot put (36-0), as did Jonah Korinek in pole vault (8-6).
Stonington next competes at Ledyard on April 26 at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
