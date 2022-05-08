DURHAM, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney was named the top male athlete after winning one event and finishing second in another at the Marty Roberts Invitational track and field meet Saturday.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.37 and placed second in the javelin with a throw of 158-7 during the meet at Coginchaug.
Stonington was first in the team standings with 104 points, and Griswold was second with 94.
Phoenix Glaza was first in the long jump (19-9.75) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.04). Ryan Orr took first in the 800 (2:03.14).
John Cannella was second in the 3,200 (10:29.80), as was Lucian Tedeschi in the 200 (24.03) and Jameson Griffith in the shot put (40-11). Ryan Gruczka finished fourth in the 800 (2:05.50) and Benjamin Stamm placed third in the pole vault (10-0).
Stonington's 4x400 relay of Will Sawin, Sam Montalto, Gruczka and Orr placed second (3:39.88).
Payton Neale, Montalto, Tedeschi and Sawin finished fourth in the 4x100 (46.22).
The 4x800 relay of Billy deCastro, Sergio de Oliveira, Jason Morse and Landon Pelletier placed fifth (9:24.55).
