NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High’s Josh Mooney was in first place after the first day of the state decathlon at Willowbrook Park on Tuesday.
Mooney has compiled 3,608 points while Newtown’s Caleb Smith is second with 3,540.
Michael Johnson of Lewis Mills was third with 3,540 points and Dar Jankovic of E.O. Smith was fourth (3,291).
Mooney, a senior, also broke a school record with a time of 10.91 to win the 100.
Tony Tavares held the previous record with a hand-held time of 10.7 in 1971. When hand-held and auto time records are compared 0.24 seconds are added to the hand-held time giving Tavares a 10.94.
Mooney, the defending decathlon champion, is headed to the University of Connecticut, where he will compete in the event for the Huskies.
Mooney was second in the long jump (21-5½), third in shot put (39-11½), tied for third in high jump (5-10) and third in the 400 (50.47).
Kate Anbari competed in the heptathlon, but did not qualify for the second day.
Stonington’s Addison Labbe finished 18th in the 2,000 steeple chase in 8:10.94.
Events on the second day include two of Mooney’s strongest events — the 110 hurdles and javelin.
He won both events at the State Open meet and holds the state record in the hurdles.
He also won the 110 hurdles at the New Englands on Saturday in Bangor, Maine, in meet-record time, and was second in the javelin.
— Keith Kimberlin
