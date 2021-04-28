GROTON — Stonington High's Josh Mooney won four races as Stonington High defeated Fitch, 82-67, in an ECC Division I boys track meet on Wednesday.
Mooney took first in the 100 (11.4), 200 (23.0), 110 hurdles (15.6) and 300 hurdles (44.7).
Ryan Gruczka won the 1,600 (4.33.5) and the 3,200 (10:20.5).
Stonington is 3-0, while Fitch dropped to 2-1.
Complete results from the meet were not submitted.
— Keith Kimberlin
