ZOOT BOSCHWITZ, Chariho football, junior: Boschwitz passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Chargers’ victory against Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout. Boschwitz completed 8 of 13 passes for 223 yards.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington boys track, sophomore: Mooney finished first in four races in the Bears’ win over Ledyard. Mooney topped the field in the 100, 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

AARON PEREZ, Westerly football, senior: Perez scored Westerly’s lone touchdown in the Bulldogs’ loss to Barrington. Perez, the leading rusher on this year’s team, finished with 50 yards on 11 carries.

MAKAYLA DELZER, Wheeler softball, sophomore: Delzer hit a bases-clearing double in the Lions’ win against St. Bernard. Delzier finished with four RBIs in the victory.

