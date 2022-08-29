STONINGTON — Ben Bowne, a Stonington High graduate and former member of the track and field team, always envisioned directing a "Dream Season" for his alma mater when he was named track and field coach 10 years ago.
While he's recently led the Bears to multiple ECC titles during indoor and outdoor seasons, Bowne has never experienced the type of success the team realized in 2022. Few programs have.
Stonington's boys fulfilled Bowne's dreams. The Bears won the Class M state outdoor title this past spring, adding to their Class S indoor crown in the winter.
Bowne coached many of the same athletes to a pair of state titles in one calendar season, highlighting one of the school's most successful athletic showings ever — the Bears won four state crowns (boys soccer and girls tennis were the others) in one scholastic year, the most ever in school history.
"I was on Stonington's 1998 state championship team," Bowne said. "I always wanted to bring a state title back here. Two in one school year will be a tough act to follow. These kids rose to the occasion and performed beautifully at every level."
A handful of standouts, headlined by juniors Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka and senior Ryan Orr, meshed with a solid crop of relay runners and field performers to produce both championships. The Bears made it look easy at times, winning the Class M title by 22 points (Stonington scored 76 to outdistance runner-up Lewis Mills' 54) and the ECC Division II-IV crown by 84 points.
Stonington placed fifth in the State Open, led by individual wins from Mooney in the 110 high hurdles and Orr in the 800. Mooney added a third in the javelin. The first-place finishes earned first-team Open All-State for Mooney and Orr.
Mooney blossomed from a hurdling champ to multi-event ace, winning the CIAC decathlon competition with a school-record 6,331 points. That capped a brilliant season that including winning the State Open in the 110 high hurdles (in a school-record 14.37), winning Class M's javelin toss and dominating at the ECC level (110 high hurdle title, school-record 184 feet to win the javelin). His throw at the Class M event earned him first-team Class M All-State recognition.
Mooney lowered his 110 hurdle school record to 14.28 with a second at the New England meet to earn All-New England status.
"Josh has emerged as a Division I decathlon prospect on the recruiting trail," Bowne said. "He broke our school decathlon record by 500 points (Shane Smith won the event in 2018) and became a threat in all 10 events."
Mooney and Gruczka combined for 34 points in the Class M meet. Gruczka, a State Open indoor champ in the 1,000, was second in the 1,600 (4:22.44) and 3,200 (9:40.28). He made All-ECC with wins in the 1,600 and 3,200.
"Ryan broke the 1,600 school record by Rhys Hammond, who was a college All-America this season," Bowne said. "He was truly a great performer for us. Josh and Ryan are coming back, so next season looks promising as well."
Stonington's relays represented all season, culminated with the team of Tedeschi, Morse, Orr and Gruczka winning the Rising Stars division 1,600 meter sprint medley relay at the New Balance Nationals in mid-June in Philadelphia. They finished in 3:34 to edge teams from Detroit and New York.
"That team, as was the case with most of our relays and individuals, was very confident and knew what they had to do to emerge victorious," Bowne said. "Everyone met the challenge from beginning to end. We had a handful of soccer players who were very motivated to win state titles in all three seasons. Everything came together."
The 4x800 team of Gruczka, Jason Morse, Orr and Anders Dahl won the Class M title in 8:11.54, earning first-team Class M All-State honors. And after finishing second in the Class M 800 in 1:59.36, Orr stunned the State Open field by winning the 800 (1:55.38) in the next-to-last heat to earn first-team Open All-State recognition.
"Not running in the fastest heat worked out for Ryan," Bowne said. "He had a tough, tactical race in Class M. In the Open, he just went out and ran fast, not having to worry about a tactical race in the fastest heat."
In the Class M meet, Jameson Griffith was fourth in the shot put, Ryan Turner was fifth in the high jump, Lucian Tedeschi sixth in the 200 and Phoenix Glaza seventh in the 110 hurdles, where Mooney was second behind Lewis Mills' Michael Johnson. The 4x100 relay of Turner, Payton Neal, Sam Montalto and Tedeschi was third (44.38), and the 4x400 relay of Turner, Morse, Orr and Will Sawin was fifth in 3:31.48.
In addition to Mooney and Gruzcka making All-ECC by winning two events, Stonington's ECC first-team selections, determined by winning the event, included Tedeschi in the 200 (22.88), Sam Montalto in the 400 (51.36), Orr in the 800 (1:57.45), Turner in the high jump (co-winner at 5-8), the 4x400 relay of Turner, Orr, Morse and Sawin (3:31.72) and the 4x800 of Morse, Orr, Billy deCastro and Dahl (8:43.14).
Senior John Cannella received the ECC sportsmanship recognition for the team and senior Anthony Marchigian was the scholar-athlete award winner.
