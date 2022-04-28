STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won three events and Ryan Gruzka took first in two distance races as Stonington High topped Windham, 106-44, in an ECC Division III boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Mooney was first in the 100 (11.0), 110 hurdles (14.7) and the javelin (137-10). Gruczka placed first in the 1,600 (4:45.7) and the 3,200 (10:43.2).
Anders Dahl finished first in the 800 (2:14.5) and second in the pole vault (9-6).
Steven Wilk placed first in the triple jump (35-0), third in the long jump (17-½) and the 110 hurdles (18.4).
Other first-place winners were Ryan Orr, 400 (52.4), Benjamin Stamm, pole vault (10-0) and Lucian Tedeschi, 200 (22.9).
Phoenix Glaza finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.5) and the long jump (17-4¼) and third in the javelin (97-6).
John Cannella was second in the 1,600 (5:02.1) and the 3,200 (10:53.6). Payton Neal finished second in the 200 (23.6) and third in the 100 (11.2).
Oliver Cooke finished second in the 800 (2:15.8), as did Jameson Griffith in the shot put (41-0).
Third-place finishers were Sam Montalto, 400 (54.7), Sergio de Oliveira, 3,200 (11:34.9) and Landon Pelletier, 800 (2:18.5).
Tedeschi, Neale, Montalto and Will Sawin won the 4x100 (46.2). Orr, Montalto, Sawin and Gruczka won the 4x400 (3:52.1).
Dahl, Billy deCastro, Cooke and Orr won the 4x800 (9:37.1).
Stonington (2-0, 2-0 ECC Division III) next competes at Montville on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
