EAST LYME — Josh Mooney and Stonington High coach Ben Bowne almost dropped the 300 intermediate hurdles from his track and field superstar's repertoire this season.
Mooney, a senior, has focused on events included in the decathlon, where he won the event as a junior and commanded an offer to compete at the University of Connecticut. The 300 hurdles are not one of the 10 events.
Most of the season, Mooney has run the 110 high hurdles and entered the javelin, sprints and long jump.
"We're looking for Josh to do three events that he can win at the state meet and State Open," Bowne said. "We've tried to forecast which three events would allow the most freedom for him to compete timewise without being rushed to get from one event to another. Last week, we thought the 300 hurdles could fit into that schedule."
Mooney, a natural hurdler before he developed all the decathlete skills, went back to his roots. Monday at the ECC Championships, Mooney won three events, including breaking a 25-year meet record in the 300 hurdles with his time of 37.78.
"Looks like it turned out to be right move," Bowne said.
Mooney, who owns the ECC and state record in the 55-meter high hurdles in indoor track and is a whisker behind setting the state 110 outdoor record of 13.7, received a nice surprise after his day ended.
Dave Job, the former Montville star who set the previous 300 hurdle record with a 38.4 a generation ago, was at the meet as an NFA assistant coach.
He introduced himself and posed for a photo after Mooney won the javelin with a 188-foot toss. Mooney also won the 110 highs with a 14.5
"This was the first time I saw him in action," said Job, a Connecticut corrections officer. "You can tell by the way he warms up and handles his business that he's on a different level than the usual high school athlete."
Mooney, who has competed in the javelin for less than two years, impressed a group of New London athletes watching him with a powerful throw, provoking them to call him, "Captain America."
With Stonington lacking the overall depth to win a team title, Mooney's mission was to win three events in impressive fashion and he did just that.
"I was looking for a strong showing to springboard into state competition," Mooney said. "Setting the record is nice. The hurdles are my main events. It was nice to get back into the 300 hurdles in our last regular season meet."
East Lyme won the ECC boys title with 142 points. Stonington was seventh out of nine teams with 65 points.
Bear senior Ryan Gruzcka was the only other individual winner with a first in the 1,600 in 4:24.19. He was also second in the 800 in 1:59.30. Three Stonington relay teams finished seventh.
Hagen Drake was fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.18) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.29). Quinn Felderman contributed a seventh in the 400 (52.96).
In the ECC girls meet, Stonington was eighth out of nine teams with 32 points.
Addison Labbe, a junior was second in the 1,600 in 5:41.30 and fourth in the 3,200 (12:29.59). Peyton Vanderstreet was second in the 3,200 (12:07.73). Molly Musselman placed fifth in the 800 (2:33.59), as did Marin Singletary in the triple jump (33-0).
Woodstock won the girls meet for the first time ever with 129 points.
The day belonged to Mooney, who is building one of the most impressive track and field careers in ECC history.
"I'm looking to finish strong," said Mooney, who was moved when Job introduced himself to him. "It was unbelievably cool to meet the competitor who had the hurdles record 25 years ago. I've never met him and was pleasantly surprised he was here and came up to me today."
