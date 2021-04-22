STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won four individual races and the Stonington High boys track team topped Ledyard, 94-52, in an ECC Division I meet Thursday.
Mooney was first in the 100 (11.3), 200 (23.4), 110 hurdles (15.4) and the 300 hurdles (48.0).
Ryan Gruczka won the 1,600 (4:52) and the 3,200 (10:35.0).
Steve Wilk contributed a first in the long jump (16-9.5) and a second in the 300 hurdles (50.6).
Sam Montalto won the 400 (53.7) as did David Wing in the javelin (124-4).
Chris Mooney placed second in the 110 hurdles (16.9), high jump (5-0) and third in the long jump (16-7).
Luke Constanzo was second in the shot put (35-9) and the discus (107-9).
James Furtado contributed a second in long jump (16-8.5) and third in the high jump (4-10). Elias Dahl was second in the 800 (2:21.0) and third in the 1,600 (5:19.2). Cameron Rose was second in the javelin (123-9) and third in the discus (100-8).
Other second-place finishers were John Cannella 3,200 (11:08.9), Ryan Turner 400 (56.5) and Sergio de Oliveira 1,600 (5:16.3).
Phoenix Glaza was third in the 110 hurdles (18.6) as was Jason Morse in the 800 (2:28.2).
The 4x400 relay team of Ethan Allen-Fernandez, Ryan Turner, Will Sawin and Morse placed first in 3:53.1.
Allen-Fernandez, Morse, Sawin and Jackson Gothie won the 4x800 (9:37).
— Keith Kimberlin
