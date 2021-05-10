WESTERLY — Westerly High's Joey Guarnieri and Jake Serra won two events each in a Southern Division track and field meet Monday at Augeri Field.
Guarnieri was first in the 200 (23.2) and the 100 (11.3). Serra won the 800 (2:01.3) and the 1,500 (4:12.9).
No team scores are being kept at dual meets this season. Chariho, Prout and Narragansett also competed.
Nick Cozzolino placed first in the 3,000 (9:21) and third in the 1,500 (4:18.8). J.P. Gencarella was first in the long jump (19-8½) and third in the 100 (11.7).
Ethan DePerry was second in shot put (24-7½) and third in discus (76-7). Hayden Sullivan was third in the shot (21-8).
Anthony Gioia was second in the long jump (19-2½), and Ryan Scanapieco was third (16-4).
Tanner Kelly, Jake Delicato, Serra and Guarnieri combined to win the 4x400 (3:47.6).
Westerly next competes on May 18 at Coventry with East Greenwich.
— Keith Kimberlin
