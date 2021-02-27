PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Joey Guarnieri finished third in the 300 at the boys indoor track state championships Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Guarnieri finished with a time of 36.92 to earn third-team All-State honors. The race was very competitive as .28 seconds separated the first three finishers. South Kingstown's Amani Rojee was first in 36.64 followed by Bishop Hendricken's Brandyn Durand in 36.67.
Westerly finished with 11 points, good for 13. Hendricken won the meet with 76 points followed by La Salle with 70.
Guarnieri also ran a leg on the fifth place 4x200 relay team that turned in a time of 1:38.55. He was joined by Brandon Tallardy, Ryan Scanapieco and Robbie Wade.
Jake Serra finished sixth in the 600 (1:26.33). Serra also ran a leg on the fifth place 4x800 team with Nick Cozzolino, Tanner Kelly and Jake Delicato. They had a time of 8:42.67.
The meet ended the season for the Bulldogs.
— Keith Kimberlin
