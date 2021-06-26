PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Joey Guarnieri finished third in the 200 at the outdoor track and field state championships at Conley Stadium on Saturday.
Guarnieri finished with a time of 22.44 to earn third-team All-State honors. It was also All-State during the indoor season in the 300.
Jake Serra finished fifth in the 800 (1:57.84). Westerly's 4x800 relay team of Serra, Tanner Kelly, Jake Delicato and Nick Cozzolino placed fifth (8:11.08).
Westerly tied for 16th in the team standings with 10points. Bishop Hendricken ran away with the team title finishing with 119 points. La Salle Academy was second with 64 and North Smithfield was third with 42.
The meet ended the season for the Bulldogs.
— Keith Kimberlin
