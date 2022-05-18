STONINGTON — Phoenix Glaza won three events as the Stonington High boys track and field team closed the dual meet portion of the season with a win against Lyman Memorial, 120-28, on Wednesday.
Glaza was first in the 110 hurdles (16.2), the high jump (5-6) and the long jump (18-5) in the ECC out-of-division meet.
Josh Mooney, who continues his preparation for the state decathlon in June, was first in the 200 (23.9) and 400 (53.4) and second in discus (107-11) and pole vault (10-0) for the Bears.
Steven Wilk finished first in the 300 hurdles (44.9) and the triple jump (37-5). Wilk placed second in the 110 hurdles (17.1) and third in the discus (103-2).
Jameson Griffith was first in shot put (41-0) and second in javelin (102-0).
John Cannella was first in the 3,200 (10:51.3) and third in the 1,600 (4:57.0).
Other first-place finishers were Ryan Gruczka, 800 (2:07.3), Sergio de Oliveira, 1,600 (4:48), Benjamin Stamm, pole vault (10-6), Cole Horne, javelin (105-4), and Anthony Marchigiano, discus (109-3).
Ryan Turner was second in the high jump (5-6) and the long jump (17-5).
Other second-place finishers were Payton Neale, 100 (11.5), Sam Montalto, 400 (53.7), Jason Morse, 200 (24.2), and Ryan Orr, 800 (2:07.4).
Third-place finishers were Brady deCastro, 3,200 (12:26.7), Will Sawin, 200 (24.4), and Anders Dahl, 800 (2:11.7).
Stonington's 4x100 relay team of Cayden Trementozzi, Sawin, Neal and Turner was first (45.7). Orr, Billy deCastro, Morse and Gruczka won the 4x400 (3:27.2). Gruczka, Orr, Billy deCastro and Oliver Cooke won the 4x800 (9:29.3).
Stonington (5-0) next competes in the ECC Division II meet on Monday at Plainfield at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
