NEW LONDON — Hagen Drake and Josh Mooney won three events each as Stonington High defeated New London, 110-36, in an ECC boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Drake won the 110 hurdles (17.21), the 300 hurdles (45.11) and the triple jump (37-9.5). He was third in the long jump (18-1.5).
Mooney was first in the 200 (22.17), discus (112-7.75) and the 200 (22.17).
Anders Dahl won the 800 (2:22.12) and tied for first in the high jump with Dylan Bowes after they both cleared 5-6. Bowes was second in the 110 hurdles (17.61), the 300 hurdles (51.78) and the triple jump (36-9).
Ryan Gruczka won the 1,600 (4:57.62) and the 3,200 (10:28.46).
Zachary Anderson placed first in the shot put (38-9.25), second in discus (94-6.5) and third in javelin (95-6). Landon Peliter won the 400 (53.82) and was third in the 3,200 (11:33.89). Ashton Rose finished second in the shot put (36-6.5) and third in discus (84-7.75).
Other second-place finishers were Sergio de Oliveira, 3,200 (11:33.76) and Quinn Felderman, 400 (54.12). Other third-place finishers were Cayden Trementozzi, 100 (11.4), Jonah Korinek, 800 (2:227.84), Jack Scully, shot put (34-10.5) and Samuel Rodgers, 400 (57.47).
Dahl, Landon Pelletier, Felderman and Burt Corley won the 4x400 (4:09.95). Korinek, Graham Pelletier, Michel Rodriguez and Lukas Pelletier won the 4x800 (11:42.21).
Stonington (4-2) next travels to Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.