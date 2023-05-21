NARRAGANSETT — Christian Dejour won two sprints as Westerly High finished fifth in the Class C boys track and field meet on Sunday.
Dejour had a time of 11.07 in the 100 and 22.34 in the 200. Westerly compiled 51 points. St. Raphael Academy won the meet with 150 and Moses Brown was second with 114.50.
Robbie Wade placed second in the 400 (50.75) and fourth in the 200 (23.25). Marcos Uben placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.26). Noah Roberts was fourth in the 800 (2:03.33).
Westerly won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.52, but the names of the competitors were not available.
Westerly next competes in the Hendricken Invitational on Saturday in Warwick at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.