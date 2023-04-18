EXETER — Christian Dejour finished first in two sprints and Luke Nelson won two jumping events as Westerly High split a Southern Division boys track and field meet on Tuesday.
Dejour finished first in the 100 (11.2) and the 200 (23.2). Nelson placed first in the long jump (17-9) and the high jump with a personal-best 5-6. He was third in the triple jump (35-5½).
Westerly (1-2) beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 62-54, but lost to North Kingstown, 97-47.
Robbie Wade won the 400 (53.4) and was second in the 200 (24.1). Jake Delicato won the 800 (2:05.8) and Noah Roberts was third (2:16.3).
Marcos Ruiz Uben was second in the 300 hurdles (48.6).
Dejour, Wade, Delicato and Roberts combined to win the 4x400 relay (3:44.2).
Westerly next competes in the Injury Fund Relays on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant in Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
