WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ian Clarke finished first in three events and Eli Sposato won a pair as the Chariho High boys track and field team split a Southern Division meet on Monday.
Chariho lost a close one to South Kingstown, 73-71, and beat Coventry, 101-46.
Clarke won the 100 (11.2), the 200 (23.6) and the long jump (18-2). Sposato was first in the 400 (54.2) and the high jump (5-6).
Kyle Ackroyd finished first in the 3,000 (9:55.7).
Joe Golas was second in the 1,500 (4:29.2) and the 800 (2:05.8). Jared Peltier finished second in the 110 hurdles (232.1) and the 3,000 (10:42.0).
Gary Gardiner contributed seconds in the shot put (38-3½) and the discus (104-10). Noah Dinucci was second in the pole vault (8-6) and third in the 800 (2:18.9).
Other second-place finishers were Nekoda Thompson in the 200 (24.6), Will Steere in the 300 hurdles (46.4) and Lucas Corah in the 100 (11.7). Cole Rinne was third in the 1,500 (4:46.6).
Clarke, Sposato, Colin Fitts and Corah combined to win the 4x100 (46.2). Sposato, Golas, Steere and Rinne finished second in the 4x400 (3:39.0).
The Chargers (3-1, 3-1) next compete in the Injury Fund meet on Thursday at Conley Stadium in Providence at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
