NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High's Ian Clarke and Eli Sposato each won two events as the Chargers split a Southern Division boys track and field meet Monday.
Clarke won the 100 (11.5) and the 200 (23.8). Sposato was first in the 400 (53.0) and the high jump (5-2).
Chariho (4-2, 4-2 Southern Division) beat East Greenwich, 81-39, but lost to North Kingstown, 111-42.
Noah Dinucci also won the pole vault (9-0). Joe Golas finished second in the 1,500 (4:31.8) and third in the 800 (2:05.9). Kyle Ackroyd was second in the 3,000 (9:42.5). Gary Gardiner was third in the shot put. The distance was not available.
Clarke, Sposato, Nekoda Thompson and Colin Fitts finished second in the 4x100 relay (45.3). Fitts, Thompson, Sposato and Golas placed second in the 4x400. Their time was unavailable.
Chariho will next compete in the Classical Classical on Saturday in Providence at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
