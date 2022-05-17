WESTERLY — Ian Clark won two events as the Chariho High boys track and field team earned three Southern Division wins at Westerly High on Monday.
Clark was first in the 100 (11.2) and the 200 (22.7)
Chariho (7-2, 7-2 Southern Division) beat Westerly, 59-50, Prout, 69-54, and Narragansett, 77-35.
Eli Sposato was first in the 400 (52.1) and tied for first in the high jump (5-6).
Canyon Baker was first in the shot put (39-2¼) and third in the hammer (127-1) and the discus (94-4).
Joe Golas finished second in the 800 (2:02.8) and the 1,500 (4:19.6).
Other second-place finishers were Lucas Corah in the 100 (11.7) and Gary Gardiner in the shot put (37-4¾).
Jake Tedeschi finished third in the javelin (82-7), as did Collin Fitts in the triple jump (35-4½).
Chariho will next compete in the Class B championships on Saturday at West Warwick at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
