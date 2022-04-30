PROVIDENCE — Chariho High sophomore Eli Sposato finished sixth in the 400 at the Classical Classic track and field meet Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Sposato turned in a time of 52.23.
Chariho will next compete against Narragansett and Prout at Westerly on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
