WEST WARWICK — Chariho High's Ian Clark broke the Class B meet record in the 200 and was part of a record-setting relay team on Saturday.
Clark won the 200 in a meet-record time of 22.77 and was also first in the 100 (11.21) at the championship meet.
Clark combined with Nekoda Thompson, Collin Fitts and Eli Sposato to win the 4x100 relay in a meet-record time of 44.55.
Chariho finished with 37 points. South Kingstown was first with 92. Classical and Portsmouth tied for second with 90.
Joe Golas was third in the 800 (2:01.78), and Kyle Ackroyd finished sixth in the 3,000 (9:35.77).
Chariho will next compete in the Hendricken Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
