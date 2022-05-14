COVENTRY — Chariho High's Ian Clark won two races and was named the track MVP of the Southern Division track and field championships on Saturday.
Clark placed first in the 100 (11.22) and the 200 (22.62). Chariho finished third in the team standings with 62 points. North Kingstown was first with 142, and South Kingstown was second with 135.
Eli Sposato finished first in the 400 (51.60) and the high jump (5-10).
Noah Dinucci was third in the pole vault (10-0), and Kyle Ackroyd was fourth in the 3,000 (9:40.21). Canyon Baker placed fifth in the shot put (38-3½), and Joe Golas finished sixth in the 800 (2:02.23).
Clark, Sposato, Golas and Nekoda Thompson placed second in the 4x100 (45.69) and sixth in the 4x400 (3:47.60).
Chariho will next compete at Westerly with Narragansett and Prout on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
