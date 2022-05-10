WEST WARWICK — Chariho High's Noah Dinucci tied for fifth in the pole vault at the Sgt. Brian Germaine Invitational track and field meet on Monday.
Dinucci cleared 10 feet. Chariho's 4x100 relay of Lucas Corah, Ian Clarke, Eli Sposato and Collins Fitts placed sixth in 45.17.
Chariho will next compete in the Southern Division championships on Saturday at Coventry at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
