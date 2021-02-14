PROVIDENCE — Westerly High won the 4x400 and scored in two other relays to finish fourth in the Class C boys indoor track championships Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.
Tanner Kelly, Brandon Tallardy, Jake Delicato and Robbie Wade topped the field in the 4x400 in 3:47.08.
Jake Serra finished second in the 1,500 (4:18.20) and third in the 1,000 (2:48.35).
Nick Cozzolino was second in the 3,000 (9:41.90), and Tanner Kelly finished third in the 600 (1:27.99).
Westerly's 4x800 relay team of Joey Murdock, Camden Kelly, John Gingerella and Delicato placed fourth (10:10.25).
Wade, Tallardy, Delicato and Ryan Scanapieco finished fifth in the 4x200 (1:44.57).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.