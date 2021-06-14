PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x800 relay team placed second and the Bulldogs finished ninth in the Class B boys track and field championships on Sunday at Conley Stadium.
Jake Delicato, Nick Cozzolino, Jake Serra and Joey Murdock combined for a time of 8:29.66.
Westerly finished with 18 points. Portsmouth won the meet with 122 points. Classical had 91.
Cozzolino finished fourth in the 3,000 (9:40.76). Serra placed fifth in the 1,500 (4:11.75). Anthony Gioia was fifth in the long jump (19-1¾)
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Delicato, Ryan Scanapieco, Serra and Murdock was fifth (3:41.55).
— Keith Kimberlin
