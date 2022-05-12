WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Westerly High finished second in the boys distance medley relay at the Loucks Games on Thursday.
Jake Serra, Nick Cozzolino, Jake Delicato and Joe Flood combined for a time of 10:47.81. The race is comprised of the 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600.
Flood, Delicato, Robbie Wade and Serra placed 11th in the sprint medley relay (3:42.69). The race includes the 200, 200, 400 and 800.
Westerly will next compete in the Southern Division championships on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Coventry High.
— Keith Kimberlin
