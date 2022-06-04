PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x800 relay team finished third and earned All-State honors at the state track and field championship meet Saturday at Brown University.
Jake Serra, Nick Cozzolino, Jake Delicato and Joey Murdock combined for a time of 8:12.48. The top three finishers in each event earned All-State.
Serra placed sixth in the 800 (1:58.03). Westerly's Serra, Delicato, Joe Flood and Robbie Wade finished fifth in the 4x400 (3:33.18).
The Bulldogs placed 16th with nine points. La Salle Academy won the meet with 79; Bishop Hendricken was second with 66.
Westerly's scorers will next compete in the New Englands at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut, on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
