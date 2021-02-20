PROVIDENCE — Westerly High placed in two relays during a boys indoor track and field meet Friday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Jake Serra, Camden Kelly, Tanner Kelly and Jake Delicato finished fifth in the 4x800 (8:48.69).
Robbie Wade, Joey Guarnieri, Brandon Tallardy and Ryan Scanapieco placed sixth in the 4x200 (1:39.79).
Westerly next competes in the state meet at PCTA on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
