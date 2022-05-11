STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won four events and Stonington High defeated Griswold, 98-52, in an ECC Division III boys track and field meet on Wednesday.
Mooney was first in the 100 (11.4), the 100 hurdles (16.0), the javelin (182-3) and the high jump (5-8).
Steven Wilk won the 300 hurdles (44.3) and was second in the triple jump (36-8). Lucian Tedeschi placed first in the 200 (23.9) and second in the 100 (11.5).
Other first-place finishers for the Bears were Ryan Gruczka, 1,600 (4:38.1), Jason Morse, 400 (53.7), and Ryan Orr, 800 (2:08.8).
Ryan Turner placed second in the high jump (5-8) and third in the 400 (54.7). Phoenix Glaza was second in the pole vault (18-2.5) and the 110 hurdles (16.1).
Other second-place finishers were Anders Dahl, 800 (2:11.2), Will Sawin, 400 (24.3), and Sergio de Oliveira, 3,200 (10:37.4).
Other third-place finishers were John Canella, 1,600 (4:54.3) and 3,200 (10:47.9), Oliver Cooke, 800 (2:11.9), Anthony Marchigian, discus (98-10), and Jameson Griffith, shot put (41-0).
Tedeschi, Sawin, Cayden Trementozzi and Turner won the 4x100 (45.9). Morse, Orr, Cooke and Gruczka won the 4x400 (3:33.5). Dahl, Morse, Gruczka and Orr won the 4x800 (8:17.3).
— Keith Kimberlin
