NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney stands in second place after the first day of the decathlon at Willow Brook Park on Tuesday.
Mooney has 3,213 points and trails only Haddam-Killingworth's Eamon Sweeney, who has 3,484 points.
Mooney finished first in the 100 (11.36), second in the high jump (5-10), tied for fourth in the shot put (39-1), third in the 400 (52.33) and eighth in the long jump (18-6).
Stonington's Chris Mooney was in 17th place with 2,662 points. He was 10th in the shot put (34-11), 13th in the 100 (11.88), 22nd in the 400 (56.46), 24th in the high jump (5-2¼) and 30th in the long jump 17-11.
Phoenix Glaza is 29th with 2,316 points. He was 17th in the shot put (32-10¼), tied for 17th in the high jump (5-4¼), 31st in the 100 (12.26), 39th in the long jump (17-1½) and 48th in the 400 (1:03.04).
The event continues Wednesday with the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500. Josh Mooney scored in both the 110 hurdles and the javelin at the State Open meet last week.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.