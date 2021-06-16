NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished second in the state decathlon on Wednesday at Willow Brook Park.
Mooney finished with 5,507 points, trailing only Haddam-Killingworth's Eamon Sweeney, who had 6,365 points.
On the second day of competition, Mooney was second in the 110 hurdles (14.98), second in the javelin (158-6), seventh in the discus (98-3) and 22nd in the 1,500 (5:26.90). Mooney did not score in the pole vault.
Sweeney, who edged Mooney for the 110 hurdles title at the State Open, won the hurdles on Wednesday and took first in the javelin.
Stonington's Chris Mooney was 18th with 4,544 points, and Phoenix Glaza was 30th with 3,728.
The events ends the season for Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
