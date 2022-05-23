PLAINFIELD — Stonington High dominated the ECC Division III-IV boys track and field championships on Monday, winning the event by 86½ points.
Stonington finished with 221 points, while Griswold was second with 134.5.
Ryan Gruczka finished first in the 1,600 (4:27.7) and the 3,200 (10:12.93). Josh Mooney was first in the 110 hurdles (14.76), the javelin (184-0) and fourth in the 200 (23.25).
Lucian Tedeschi finished first in the 200 (22.88) and second in the 100 (11.6). Ryan Turner tied for first in the high jump (5-8), and Sam Montalto placed first in the 400 (51.36). Ryan Orr won the 800 (1:57.45).
Steven Wilk finished second in the 300 hurdles (43.38), fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.90) and fifth in the triple jump (37-1).
Phoenix Glaza finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.31) and fourth in high jump (5-8) and long jump (18-11).
Benjamin Stamm was second in the pole vault (10-5), as was Jameson Griffith in the shot put (43-10).
Payton Neale was third in the 100 (11.69) and sixth in the 200 (23.76).
Sergio de Oliveira was third in the 3,200 (10:23.09) and fourth in the 1,6000 (4:44).
Anders Dahl finished third in pole vault (9-6) and seventh in the 1,600 (4:55.13). Will Sawin contributed a third in the 400 (52.70).
Other scorers for the Bears were Jason Morse, 400 (fifth, 53.61), John Cannella, 3,200 (fourth, 10:27.25), Anthony Marchigiano, discus (fifth, 101-10), and Billy deCastro, 300 hurdles (sixth, 47.70).
Turner, Morse, Sawin and Orr won the 4x400 (3:31.72). Morse, Dahl, Orr and deCastro placed first in the 4x800 (8:43.14).
Turner, Neale, Tedeschi and Sawin earned second in the 4x100 (45.53).
Stonington will next compete in the Class M meet on June 2 at Willow Brook Park in New Britain at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
