EAST LYME — Stonington High's Joshua Mooney won three events during a boys track and field meet with East Lyme on Saturday.
Stonington's indoor team competed outdoors with the Vikings. No team scores were kept, but the teams ran indoor distances.
Mooney won the 55 dash (6.7), the 300 (38.4) and the 55 hurdles (8.2).
Stonington took the top three spots in the 55 dash, with Lucian Tedeschi placing second (6.8) and Chris Mooney third (7.0).
Ryan Gruczka topped the field in the 1,000 (2:43.3), and Luke Panciera was first in the 12-pound shot (37-6).
Justin Holland won the long jump (17-6), and Chris Mooney was second (17-4).
Sergio de Oliveira was second in the 1,600 (5:15.7), and Billy deCastro finished third in the 600 (1:40.1).
Phoenix Glaza was second in the 55 hurdles (8.9), and Chris Mooney was third (9.2). Cameron Rose finished third in the shot put (36-3).
Chris Mooney, Lucas Morrison, Tedeschi and Joshua Mooney combined to win the 4x200 relay (1:37.1).
Oliver Cooke, Quintin Phillips, deCastro and Jason Morse placed second in the 4x400 relay (3:53.2).
— Keith Kimberlin
