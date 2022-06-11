NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High junior Josh Mooney earned All-New England honors in the 110 hurdles with a second-place finish at the New England championships Saturday at Willow Brook Park.
Mooney turned in a school-record time of 14.28, only trailing rival Michael Johnson of Lewis Mills, who ran a 14.08. Johnson, also a junior, had beaten Mooney in the finals of the Class M meet, but Mooney prevailed in the State Open.
Mooney also placed eighth in the javelin (170-11). Ryan Orr was 10th in the 800 (1:56.30).
— Keith Kimberlin
