STONINGTON — Stonington High's Bobby Lewis had big goals for the outdoor track and field season.
But the coronavirus pandemic had other ideas, ending the season before it even started.
"I was really hoping it would be a good season," Lewis, a senior, said. "We had a lot going for us as a team, and I was looking to qualify for the State Open.
"I definitely miss the meets, I miss the team in general and I miss going to practice."
Lewis is a hurdler and pole vaulter for the Bears. He finished sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.21) at the Class M state indoor championships this past winter. He was also second in the pole vault (10-6) at the ECC Division II championships.
"If you had told me as a freshman that I was going to medal in an event [55 hurdles] at the state meet, I would not have believed it," Lewis said.
Pole vaulting is among the most challenging events in the sport. It takes a different kind of mentality — hanging upside down from a fiberglass pole 10 feet from the ground is certainly unnatural. And it can be downright scary.
But Lewis doesn't see it that way.
"It looked cool and I decided to give it a try. It's not really that scary; your body knows what to do when you get up there," he said. "It was a little weird at first, but you get used to it. The hardest part is vaulting and then going off to other events in between jumps. You usually don't have much time to think about it."
Lewis said he has learned a few things during his time at Stonington.
"I think I've learned that you should try to improve even though it doesn't seem like it's very possible," he said. "It may seem hard at first, but once you get going it gets better."
Lewis has been biking a lot since the pandemic ended in-person classes at Stonington High and forced the shutdown of spring sports. He is also competes in a virtual national meet for race-walking.
"I've never done it, but it looked like fun," Lewis said.
Lewis will continue his career at UMass-Dartmouth. The Division III school competes in the Little East Conference with the likes of Eastern Connecticut, Keene State, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State.
Lewis will be a mechanical engineering major.
