WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys 4x800 relay team earned third-team All-State honors after its performance at the state meet in June.
Jake Serra, Nick Cozzolino, Jake Delicato and Joey Murdock combined for a time of 8:12.48 to place third in the meet.
Serra was also third-team All Class B in the 1,500 (4:03.42) and second-team Southern Division in both the 800 (2:00.99) and 1,500 (4:03.53).
Cozzolino, Delicato, Murdock and Roan Doyle were third-team All-Class B in the 4x800 with a time of 8:37.83.
Delicato, Murdock, Robbie Wade and Serra earned third-team Southern Division honors in the 4x400 with a time of (3:40.27).
Wade was also third team All-Division in the 400 (51.96).
Westerly finished 3-5-1 in Southern Division dual meets, placed sixth at the division championship meet, eighth in Class B and 16th at the state meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
