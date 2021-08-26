STONINGTON — Veteran Stonington High boys tennis coach John Adriano needed a meet-and-greet session during the opening days of the Bears' preseason practices this past spring.
"I've never had a year where I didn't have one returning varsity player," he said. "The pandemic canceled 2020, and there were all freshmen and sophomores, except one senior who didn't play varsity in 2019. It was an entirely new team."
And a small team. Only nine players showed up to the first practices, until another joined to give Stonington the minimum of 10 (four players for four singles matches, six players for three doubles matches) to fill out a varsity lineup.
Don't feel too badly for tennis-rich Stonington. The Bears made the most of small numbers and inexperience to post an 11-3 record. They also featured an All-State singles player in freshman Tucker Callahan.
"It was an odd year," Adriano said. "To have the minimum of 10 players was a concern. But the fact we didn't forfeit one point shows the dedication of this group. Nobody got hurt; nobody said they couldn't make it. It was an accomplishment in itself to field a full team every match."
Callahan headed the list of individual accomplishments, producing a 17-2 record with losses only to an East Lyme senior who won the ECC tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Bears freshman.
"For a freshman only to lose to one established player, winning one of three matches against him, it was a great year for Tucker," Adriano said.
Callahan's ECC runner-up status earned him ECC first-team honors. He was one of 32 players selected to the CIAC All-State team.
"All-State selection was a little different this year," Adriano said. "The state picked 32 singles players, regardless of class, for All-State. The top 24 played in the State Open with eight alternates. Tucker was picked as an alternate. I can't remember a freshman here who accomplished as much as he did."
Stonington's No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Conrad Tobiassen and Josh Lord made ECC first team after compiling a 9-6 record.
"They're good athletes who worked together well on the court," Adriano said. "Once again, for players with no varsity or JV experience, they had a heck of a year."
Stonington freshman Matt Turrisi, who was 11-5 at No. 2 singles, made the ECC sportsmanship team. Sophomore Chase Williams, 7-5 at No. 4 singles, was named ECC scholar-athlete.
