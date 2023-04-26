CRANSTON — Westerly High won one singles match and another in doubles, but lost to Cranston West, 5-2, in a Division II boys tennis match on Wednesday.
Liam Collé was a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 winner at No. 3 singles.
Robbie Wade and Luke Nelson were 6-0, 6-4 winners at first doubles.
Cranston West is 3-3, 3-3 Division II. Westerly (0-7, 0-7) next hosts Narragansett on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
