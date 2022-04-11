WESTERLY — Middletown edged Westerly High, 4-3, in a Division II boys tennis match at Rotary Park on Monday.
Hayes Goodman was a 6-1, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles. No. 3 Camden Kelly won 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), and No. 4 Robbie Wade prevailed 6-4, 6-2.
Westerly (0-3, 0-3 Division II) forfeited third doubles. Middletown moved to 1-2, 1-2.
Westerly next hosts Narragansett on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
