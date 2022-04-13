WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles defeated Westerly High, 7-0, in a Division II boys tennis match on Wednesday.
Mount moved to 2-0, 2-0 Division II, while Westerly fell to 0-5, 0-5.
The Bulldogs next play at North Kingstown on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
— Keith Kimberlin
