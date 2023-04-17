WESTERLY — Westerly High won three singles matches, but lost to West Warwick, 4-3, in a Division II boys tennis match on Monday at Rotary Park.
Westerly forfeited second and third doubles.
Singles winners for the Bulldogs were No. 1 Dom Lombard (7-4, 6-0), No. 3 Cam Kelly (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) and No. 4 Robbie Wade (6-4, 6-4).
West Warwick is 2-1, 2-1 Division II. Westerly (0-3, 0-3) next hosts Classical on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and travels to Portsmouth on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
