WESTERLY — Westerly High fell to unbeaten Smithfield, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match Tuesday.
Cam Kelly earned the Bulldogs' lone point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Smithfield improved to 8-0, 8-0 Division II.
Westerly (1-10, 1-10) next plays at Tiverton on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.