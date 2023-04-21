PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High's Dom Lombard won his match at No. 1 singles, but the Bulldogs lost to Portsmouth, 4-1, in a Division II boys tennis match on Thursday.
Lombard won 6-4, 6-1. Neither team fielded at No. 2 or No. 3 doubles team.
Portsmouth is 1-4, 1-4 Division II. Westerly (0-5, 0-5) next hosts East Providence on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.