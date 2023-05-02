EAST PROVIDENCE — Westerly High lost to Providence Country Day, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match on Monday.
Westerly's Liam Collé won his match at third singles, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker), 2-6, 14-12.
PCD moved to 5-4, 5-4 Division II. Westerly (0-9, 0-9) next hosts Tiverton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
