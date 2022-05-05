TIVERTON — Tiverton beat Westerly, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match Thursday.
Robbie Wade was Westerly's only winner, taking his match at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-2.
Tiverton is 8-2, 8-2 Division II. Westerly (1-11, 1-11) next plays against Burrillville on Wednesday. The date and time of the match has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
