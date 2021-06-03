BURRILLVILLE — Westerly High won two matches in three sets and beat Burrillville, 4-3, in a Division III boys tennis match Thursday.
Joel Henry won at No. 1 singles, 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, 7-5. The No. 2 doubles team of Chris Celico and Liam Colle were 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) winners.
"This match was the definition of a gritty team win," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Both Joel and Liam/Chris were able to fend off match points and turn their matches around in our favor."
Camden Kelly won his match at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-3. Robbie Wade and Devin Brough combined for a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Henry and Brough and Wade will play in the state singles and doubles tournament on Friday at Slater Park in Pawtucket at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
