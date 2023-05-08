NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High won two singles matches and tied Ponaganset, 3-3, in a Division II boys tennis match on Monday.
Westerly's Liam Collé won his match in three sets at No. 3 singles. Collé lost the first set 7-5, but won the second set, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) and the third set, 6-0.
Cam Henry also won his match at No. 4 singles in three sets. He won the first set, 6-3, but lost the second, 6-2. Henry took the third set 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker).
Nate Riffe and Jake Wasfy won via a forfeit at second doubles. Neither school had teams at third doubles.
Ponaganset is 2-6-1, 2-6-1 Division II. Westerly (0-10-1, 0-10-1) next hosts Middletown on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
