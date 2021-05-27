WESTERLY — Westerly High earned its third straight win defeating winless Shea-Tolman, 5-1, in a Division III boys tennis match on Thursday at Rotary Park.
Westerly (5-1-1, 5-1-1 Division III) lost its first match of the season to Ponaganset, but has not lost since.
No. 2 Dominick Lombard (6-0, 6-2), No. 3 Camden Kelly (6-3, 6-4) and No. 4 Hayes Goodman (6-0, 6-1) were all singles winners.
In doubles, No. 1 Robbie Wade and Devin Brough and No. 2 Chris Celico and Liam Collè received forfeits. The teams did not have a match at No. 3 doubles.
"Before the matches, we celebrated Senior Day and the contributions Chris Celico and Devin Brough made to our program," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Although they were part of both division and state championship sides, they will be remembered for leading the team quite capably during a different type of season."
Shea-Tolman dropped to 0-8, 0-8. Westerly next travels to Burrillville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
