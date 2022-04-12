WESTERLY — Westerly High won three singles matches, but lost to Narragansett, 4-3, in a Division II boys tennis match Tuesday at Rotary Park.
No. 1 Dominick Lombard was a 6-2, 6-2 winner. No. 2 Hayes Goodman won in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Camden Kelly won at No. 3 after his opponent defaulted due to an injury. Kelly won the first set 6-2 and was leading 4-1 in the second set when the match ended.
"I've been impressed with the amount of grit the entire team has shown over the last couple of matches. Although we haven't scored a team victory as of yet, all of the players have been committed and focused on winning their individual battles," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Dom Lombard particularly impressed me today. Dom suffered a tough loss against Middletown yesterday, but he was able to regroup and notch a solid win while playing solid tennis."
Westerly forfeited second and third doubles.
Narragansett improved to 2-2, 2-2 Division II. Westerly (0-4, 0-4) next plays at Mount St. Charles on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
